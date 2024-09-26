Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as low as C$1.77. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 100 shares.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.68.

Synex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

