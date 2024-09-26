Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 652,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,514 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $46,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3,159.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sysco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,674,000 after buying an additional 62,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 102.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

NYSE SYY opened at $76.76 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

