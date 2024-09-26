T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $208.16

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $208.16 and last traded at $203.22, with a volume of 619412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.92.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $237.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,278,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,518,606,176.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,518,606,176.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,953 shares of company stock worth $83,677,350. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

