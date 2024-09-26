Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,347,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,072 shares of company stock worth $5,971,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

