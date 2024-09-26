Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,542,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after buying an additional 6,088,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18,902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,468,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,765,000 after buying an additional 4,445,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,857,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

