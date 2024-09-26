Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $81,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,988,000 after buying an additional 919,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,322,000 after buying an additional 727,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,381,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,287,000 after buying an additional 146,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,285,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,545,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.56 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

