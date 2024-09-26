The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKGFY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.76. 45,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.3949 dividend. This is a positive change from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Stories

