The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Increased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.2% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $59,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $12,083,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 667.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,293.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after buying an additional 35,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 99,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 41,446 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.44.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE GS opened at $491.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $491.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

