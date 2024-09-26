The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $181.77 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $187.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $101,342.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,649,182.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.