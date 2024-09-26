The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 450,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 168,334 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $172.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

