Theta Network (THETA) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Theta Network coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Network has a market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $50.38 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Network has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

