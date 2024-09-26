THG (LON:THG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.60

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.60 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52.20 ($0.70), with a volume of 3598998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.60 ($0.69).

THG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.41) price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on THG from GBX 48 ($0.64) to GBX 49 ($0.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £740.81 million, a PE ratio of -325.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.84.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

