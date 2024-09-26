Toronto Dominion Bank Has $30.76 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $30,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.30.

Cintas Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $207.21 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $118.68 and a twelve month high of $209.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.33. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

