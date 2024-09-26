Toronto Dominion Bank Has $33.64 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,555 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,623,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $927,298,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $900,674,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,200,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

FI opened at $176.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $179.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.