Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 56,871 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,871 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,792,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,578,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 682,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $181.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $187.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,729,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $231,570.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,729,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,485 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

