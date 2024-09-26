Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult

Katapult Price Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPLT Free Report ) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Katapult worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KPLT stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.72. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

