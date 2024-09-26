Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.
Separately, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
KPLT stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.72. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter.
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
