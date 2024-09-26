TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

TransAlta Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $425.37 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,671 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TransAlta by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,145,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,760,000 after acquiring an additional 740,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in TransAlta by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,525,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 738,338 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

