Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Update

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CANN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 25,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Trees has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.11.

Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter. Trees had a negative return on equity of 615.40% and a negative net margin of 37.14%.

Trees Company Profile

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

