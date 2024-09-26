United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.5 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $131.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

