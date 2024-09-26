Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,049 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.18% of Uniti Group worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,139,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 270,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 588,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 285,112 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 66.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uniti Group news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $113,050.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 513,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,218.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

