Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UHS stock opened at $241.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.82 and a 200-day moving average of $193.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

