Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,103 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.56% of Upstart worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 89,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after buying an additional 157,719 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Upstart by 273.8% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 41,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

UPST opened at $39.55 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,041,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,663,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,041,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,644. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

