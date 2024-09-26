V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Update

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

V Technology Price Performance

VCHYF stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. V Technology has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

About V Technology

Further Reading

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

