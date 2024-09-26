Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $223.00 price target (down previously from $259.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.38.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $182.79 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $165.14 and a twelve month high of $244.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 66.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $14,011,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

