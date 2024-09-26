Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Up 6.1%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.03. 19,165,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 26,360,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Vale Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is 64.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Vale by 111.1% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.