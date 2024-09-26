Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of Verra Mobility worth $86,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,466,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,144,000 after acquiring an additional 231,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,427,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,466,000 after buying an additional 351,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,816,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,298,000 after buying an additional 140,471 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $78,881,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 90,290 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

