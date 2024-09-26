Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.73

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.56. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 137,929 shares traded.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 2.5 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.
