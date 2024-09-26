VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VTEX were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in VTEX during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in VTEX during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VTEX by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

VTEX stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. VTEX has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.51%. VTEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

