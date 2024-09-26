Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WVE. Mizuho reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

WVE stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,361.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

