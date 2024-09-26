Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 58.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $161.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,867 shares of company stock worth $29,878,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.