WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 426 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average of $182.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,099,607 shares of company stock worth $1,219,702,872 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

