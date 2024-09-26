Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 2,153.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
Shares of WTHVF stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.23.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Westhaven Gold
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.