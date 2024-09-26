Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 2,153.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

Shares of WTHVF stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

