Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Position Cut by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Wingstop by 60.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $422.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.71. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.37, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.53.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

