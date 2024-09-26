WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.84

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.84, with a volume of 7360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 63.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 74.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

