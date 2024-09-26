WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Down 70.3% in September

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGZD opened at $22.36 on Thursday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
