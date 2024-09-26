Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.01). 4,036,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 1,841,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.92. The company has a market cap of £1.16 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

