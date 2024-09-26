Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.3 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WOLTF opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.18. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $172.42.
