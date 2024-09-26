Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,972 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 132.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in Yelp by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 68,925 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Yelp by 7.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 173,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $34.14 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YELP. StockNews.com cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Yelp in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Read Our Latest Report on YELP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,776 shares of company stock worth $863,590. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.