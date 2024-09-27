12,152 Shares in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,152 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 111,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,638 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,230,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 189.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after buying an additional 899,322 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

KRP opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $78,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

