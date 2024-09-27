18,845 Shares in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

In other news, EVP Valerie Morisset sold 12,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $87,134.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 450,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,260. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of -0.35. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

