29,345 Shares in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Separately, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 1,103,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKYH opened at $12.51 on Friday. Sky Harbour Group Co. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Sky Harbour Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKYH shares. Northland Capmk raised Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

