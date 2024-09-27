68,224 Shares in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Verastem alerts:

Separately, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSTM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verastem from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Verastem from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verastem from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.61 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $105.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Verastem Profile

(Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.