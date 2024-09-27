Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Down 41.4% in September

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies Price Performance

Advent Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.