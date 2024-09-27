Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Down 41.4% in September

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Advent Technologies Price Performance
Advent Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
