Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the August 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Aeries Technology alerts:

Aeries Technology Price Performance

Aeries Technology stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Aeries Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Institutional Trading of Aeries Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeries Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeries Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeries Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeries Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeries Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.