Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of AEM opened at $84.08 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $85.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

