Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.22

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.22 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.59). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.56), with a volume of 518,190 shares trading hands.
Alliance Pharma Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £229.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.22.
About Alliance Pharma
Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.
