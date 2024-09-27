Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Up 1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $220.00. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $164.08 and last traded at $163.13. Approximately 5,366,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 27,518,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.49.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.35.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,867 shares of company stock worth $29,878,106. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after buying an additional 6,010,548 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18,810.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 4,434,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,700,000 after buying an additional 4,410,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 143.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,201,000 after buying an additional 4,170,229 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average of $166.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

