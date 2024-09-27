AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

AEAE stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned 0.24% of AltEnergy Acquisition worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

