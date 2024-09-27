Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ambu A/S Trading Up 2.1 %

AMBBY opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

