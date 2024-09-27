Analysts Offer Predictions for Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 503,972 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,121,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

